Authorities in Clare County are investigating an explosion that injured two women.
On Tuesday at 12;30 p.m., dispatch received reports of an explosion where a box blew up in someone’s hand at a storage facility in Grant Township. Two women, one 27 and one 44, were injured. One victim complained of a leg injury and the other of an ear injury.
The victims drove themselves to the Clare County hospital for treatment.
The state police bomb squad responded to the scene.
