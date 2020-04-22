A Mid-Michigan man was charged after a police pursuit that stretched across three counties.
On Monday, April 20 at 3:30 a.m., deputies tried to make a traffic stop in Redding Township, but the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began.
The Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit lasted more than an hour and spanned more than 50 miles, passing through Clare, Missaukee, and Osceola counties.
Clare County deputies were able to use stop stick to slow down the vehicle.
The pursuit came to an end when the vehicle crashed in Osceola County, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said.
Robert McAulay, a 33-year-old man from Harrison, was arrested and taken to the Clare County Jail.
McAulay was arraigned in the 80th District Court on Tuesday, April 21 with his bond set at $150,000 cash surety.
He has been charged with possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, fleeing a police officer in the third-degree, motor vehicle operation without security, violation of executive order, and fourth offense notice of a habitual offender.
The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office during the pursuit and arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.