The Clare County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway juvenile.
Lillian Fay Woodworth is described as 4 feet 11 inches, 140 pounds, with short brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.
According to deputies, she left her home on Feb. 5 at 6:45 p.m.
At this time, deputies believe Lillian is in the Farwell area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Clare County Sheriff’s Office at 989-539-7166.
