The Sheriff’s department in Clare County is accepting applications for a full-time Deputy Sheriff.
Qualifications include being MCOLES Certified/Certifiable.
When filling out the application online, please submit a resume to the email address on the website. Applicants can also mail their resume to Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski at PO Box 407, Harrison, MI 48625-0407.
Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
For more information and to apply, click here.
