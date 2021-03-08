A registered sex offender living in Clare County has been arrested on federal charges related to child pornography production.
According to documents from the United States District Court Eastern District of Michigan, for about three years, 29-year-old Nathanial Alexander Tessner, of Harrison, is believed to have recorded the sexual abuse of a teenage girl he met on the messaging app KIK.
A series of 13 videos and 64 images were found online on Jan. 6, 2021 by an international agency and believed the videos were produced in America. Videos include abuse of a 3-year-old girl by a teen girl that investigators identify as minor victim 1 (MV1), bestiality and masturbation, according to FBI investigators.
Investigators were able to identify MV1 and on Feb. 19, 2021 were able to contact the girl’s dad and he agreed to bring her in to discuss the investigation with law enforcement. She identified Tessner as her abuser and said they met in a group chat on KIK and started talking one-on-one primarily on Whatsapp and Skype.
In February 2017, when the victim was 14-year-old, she and Tessner began meeting for multi-day sexual encounters either at Tessner’s home or a hotel. MV1 described him as abusive and guilted her into sexual encounters. The victim was hospitalized multiple times for suicide attempts and depression because of the mental abuse from Tessner, investigators said.
MV1 said Tessner would often video tape their sexual encounters both in-person and on video chats. He coerced the victim into sexual activity with her 3-year-old sister and MV1 found out Tessner was also engaging in sexual activity with a male minor.
On Feb. 26, investigators executed a search warrant at Tessner’s home and seized multiple electronic devices.
In 2013, Tessner was convicted on child pornography possession charge in the United States Air Force Military court. He was dishonorably discharged, spent 18 months in prison, was given a supervised release and was forced to register as a sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.