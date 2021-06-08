A man from Clare County has plead guilty to threatening public officials and will serve probation.
Daniel Thompson, 63, was charged with three counts of a malicious use of a service provided by a telecommunications service provider, which is a sex-month misdemeanor or $1,000 fine.
The Attorney General’s office alleges that Thompson made threatening remarks in voicemails, email and phone conversations involving the offices of Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Elissa Slotkin,
Judge Shauna Murphy of Livingston County’s 53H District Court sentenced Thompson to two years of probation with no early discharge. Thompson also has a suspended sentence of six months in the Livingston County jail, mental health and anger treatment and is also required to not contact Stabenow, Slotkin or any of their staff.
“My office will not stand for threatening behavior directed at our public officials,” Dana Nessel, the attorney general said. "I recognize Mr. Thompson's admission of guilt and appreciate my team’s work to ensure there’s accountability in this case. Public servants must be able to do their jobs free from intimidation and fear.”
