On Feb. 16, 1982, a horrific crime took place in the Village of Farwell. The suspect, Robert Lee Haggart, was convicted of killing his wife and six members of her family.
"He went in the house, killed the parents, Garnetta, that's when the sister and kids showed up and killed them and went back to Tennessee," said Norm Donker, a former prosecutor who worked the case.
It’s labeled as Michigan’s third-largest mass murder in history. Haggart seemingly had a crime trail before the infamous murders. Authorities tried to link him to a 1977 rape and murder of a Midland mother, Doris Arndt.
"He's appeared to be a serial rapist. I believe he had done time for rape before this,” said Dave McMillan, a former corrections officer.
"He had, literally, a statutory rape charge in Isabella County for which eventually he did prison time," said Jon Ringelberg, author of “Clare County Murders."
Officials confirmed Haggart committed sexual assault against a 14-year-old.
Regarding the 1977 rape and murder case, TV5 made Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests on Haggart’s police files. They show conversations from 1981 about the 1977 Arndt case between detectives and Garnetta Haggart.
The detective sergeant asked Garnetta about the disappearance of Arndt in 1977: “seen at a Western Bar before disappearing sometime during the night. Bob Haggart, seen with Arndt, is one person being investigated."
She replied, “He told me they were investigating a murder from Midland and trying to connect him with it.”
The Arndt case went cold until 2009. Midland County Sheriff’s detectives confirmed Haggart’s connection.
"They didn't connect it until DNA evidence got better," McMillan said.
DNA and a previous confession to a freelance journalist in Arizona solidified him as the suspect. Midland County Sheriff Det. Brent Benzing, who cracked the case more than a decade ago, confirmed he received a call from the journalist, who said Haggart admitted to the 1977 rape and murder.
"He thought he was so smart. He thought he could get away with whatever," McMillan said.
The records give a glimpse at the type of person Haggart was. Seemingly a “drinker with a bad mouth,” and on edge about his involvement with the police. Apparently, he had some “dealings with cattle, and officials were on him about that, so he was really nervous and jerky,” Garnetta said in the records.
Through records, TV5 found Haggart to be a hog auctioneer.
"I discovered Elger Smuck hired Haggart to do auctioneering from him," Ringelberg said.
McMillan also learned of Haggart’s cattle interest when the two got close in prison.
"He said, 'I sold the same cattle Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and took off with the money.' He said, 'I have a quarter-million dollars and there was only one person who could turn me in and that's my wife. So, I started cheating on her and she filed for divorce,'" McMillan said.
The couple was due in divorce court the day after the Clare County murders of 1982. For that crime, Haggart was sentenced to life without parole.
Haggart was arrested in Tennessee, days after the 1982 murders.
"He got what he deserved definitely," McMillan said. "When he came to me and told me he was dying of Hep C, I said, 'maybe Bobby, coming to prison wasn't your punishment, maybe this was.' And he says, 'maybe you're right.'"
Haggart died in prison in 2003, serving 20 years of his life sentence.
