Proposal one is impacting prosecutions of marijuana-related crimes.
The prosecutor of Clare County said she plans to seek the dismissal of 10 pending cases of possession that would become legal under proposal one, which voters approved last Tuesday.
It was part of a larger look at possession-related cases.
Seven cases will have possession dismissed but will continue with other charges and three cases involving possession will proceed because the conduct was determined to still be illegal under proposal one.
Prosecutors will not interfere with convictions and sentencings that occurred before the vote.
