Clare County is reporting its first COVID-19 related death.
The Central Michigan District Health Department said the victim was a middle-aged woman who passed away at home earlier this week. They said lab results received today indicated she was positive for COVID-19.
“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who have lost their loved one,” said Steve Hall, Health Officer at CMDHD. “This is yet another reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our community. It’s crucial for residents to be aware of the virus and the efforts necessary to prevent its spread.”
