The Central Michigan District Health Department confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case on Saturday, March 21.
CMDHD said it was informed of a positive COVID-19 case in a Clare County resident.
No information is known about the case at this time.
“We hope for the speedy recovery of our resident. The Health Department is relying on our communities to work together, be vigilant, and take the necessary precautions to slow the potential spread of illness. We encourage the public to avoid panic and turn to reputable sources for information,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, Medical Director.
CMDHD will be contacting those who have been in close contact with the patient and they will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those experiencing symptoms and who are at risk of infection should call their healthcare provider before going in.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has a hotline number that residents can call to ask questions about COVID-19. The number is 888-535-6136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.