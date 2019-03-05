Michigan State Police are investigating after a Clare County Sheriff Deputy was arrested and charged with domestic abuse.
Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski confirmed that Deputy David Aldrich has been placed on unpaid administrative leave since his arrest.
Details on the arrest and arraignment are limited because the case is being handled in another county.
Clare County Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Ambrozaitis said she has handed the case off to Missaukee County due to a conflict of interest.
David DenHouten, Missaukee County Prosecutor declined comment on the case.
Aldrich is scheduled to be in court again on March 21st at 9 a.m.
