The Clare County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide.
It happened around 8 pm Tuesday night near the 7500 block of S Harrison Ave.
The department says it has a warrant for open murder for Ronald William McClure II, a 43-year-old male from the Harrison area. He's considered to be armed.
If you have any information about the incident or McClure's location, contact the Clare County Sheriff's Department or your call 911.
