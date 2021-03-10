The Clare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of several catalytic converters within the county from various cars.
According to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, there have been approximately 20 catalytic convertors stolen as of March 10.
The cars targeted appear to be larger van box trucks and pickup trucks. There are no suspects linked to the thefts at this time.
Residents who know any information are being asked by the sheriff's office to call 989-539-7166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.