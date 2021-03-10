GENERIC: police lights

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of several catalytic converters within the county from various cars.

According to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, there have been approximately 20 catalytic convertors stolen as of March 10.

The cars targeted appear to be larger van box trucks and pickup trucks. There are no suspects linked to the thefts at this time.

Residents who know any information are being asked by the sheriff's office to call 989-539-7166.

