Coronavirus trends continue trending in the right direction with cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all on the decline.
But the vaccination rate has struggled to keep pace in recent weeks, causing thousands of vaccines to go to waste. Roughly 35,000 coronavirus vaccines have gone to waste in Michigan since the end of March.
“We certainly don’t want to waste vaccine but like I said earlier I think we’re at that point now where it’s hard not to,” said Steve Hall, health officer for the Central Michigan District Health Department.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as of May 25, Clare County leads the state in the percentage of wasted vaccine doses at 2.2 percent. Bay, Genesee, Isabella, Saginaw, and Midland counties are not even at 0.5 percent.
Hall could not pin down the reason why the percentage of COVID-19 vaccine waste in Clare County was the highest in the state.
Hall did say every effort is made to preserve the vaccine, but with demand for the vaccine slowing down, Hall says “There is going to be waste and the state has actually even told us, they said don’t let waste be a hindrance to getting shots in arms. So if someone walks in at the end of the day and you have to open a vile, do it. We need to make vaccines as convenient as possible right now.”
Hall said health officers are also keeping an eye on their vaccine inventory. The vaccine has to be used in a certain amount of time before its shelf life runs out. Hall said the state does a good job of moving vaccines around to reduce waste.
“If I have a lot of stuff in the freezer that’s going to expire within two weeks and we know we can’t use it, we are going to work with the state to give it to either another health department, a hospital system, somewhere where it can be used,” Hall said.
Hall expects vaccine waste to continue, but he’s quick to point out the vaccine supply is robust. He added anyone eligible to get the vaccine can get one.
“I just ask everyone to make sure you’re looking at information, you get it from good sources, ask questions,” Hall said. “You know, it is safe, it is effective, it is helping us put this pandemic in the rear-view mirror.”
According to MDHHS, Gratiot County has only wasted two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since December. A handful of other counties in the upper peninsula and northern lower peninsula haven’t wasted any.
