The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce is warning residents about the return of a poison caterpillar.
The American Dagger caterpillar was spotted behind Clare's Historic Train Depot, the chamber said in a Facebook post on Sept. 4.
"These cute caterpillars may seem harmless, but they are indeed poisonous," the chamber said.
Residents are encouraged not to touch them.
Symptoms including a stinging sensation followed by a burning sensation, and an itching sensation on the skin that can develop into a rash.
