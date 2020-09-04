American Dagger caterpillar
Source: Clare Area Chamber of Commerce

The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce is warning residents about the return of a poison caterpillar.

The American Dagger caterpillar was spotted behind Clare's Historic Train Depot, the chamber said in a Facebook post on Sept. 4.

"These cute caterpillars may seem harmless, but they are indeed poisonous," the chamber said.

Residents are encouraged not to touch them.

Symptoms including a stinging sensation followed by a burning sensation, and an itching sensation on the skin that can develop into a rash.

