A woman from Clare County is the latest lucky winner of Michigan Lottery's Powerball prize.
Beverly Blackledge, 70, matched the winning numbers 29, 30, 41, 48, 64, and the Powerball, 01, on the Feb. 16 drawing to win a $50,000 prize.
Her prize was multiplied by four bringing it to $200,000 thanks to the Powerplay.
Blackledge bought her winning ticket at a Shell gas station in Harrison, located at 701 1st Street.
"I buy a ticket the day before every drawing and I always get the Powerplay," Blackledge said. "I called the winning number hotline the day after the drawing and wrote down the winning numbers. I started with the Powerball and saw mine matched and then went on to match four white balls. When I realized the Powerplay was four, I couldn't believe how much I had just won."
Blackledge said she plans to pay off bills, get a new car, and fix up her home.
"It feels amazing to win this prize, it's like a breath of fresh air. This will provide financial relief for me and my family," Blackledge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.