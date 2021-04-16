Measles, Mumps, and Chicken Pox vaccine rates for kids 19 to 36 months are down in some mid-Michigan counties.
The two counties in mid-Michigan with the worst vaccination rates for young kids are Clare and Gladwin.
Both counties are at less than 60 percent. Ideally, the counties should be above 90 percent.
Clare and Gladwin County are covered by the Central Michigan District Health Department. When the pandemic hit, the department and most private providers closed their doors, so no one could get shots.
The biggest problem today is staffing.
"We've not gone back to our regular routine immunization services for our patients because the majority of our staff in our offices are offsite at large COVID-19 clinics on a daily basis," said Kim Cherven, with the CMDHD.
Another issue Cherven mentioned is some parents worry about taking their kids to see a doctor right now.
"The reason it's important is because the other vaccines that children are not receiving are vaccine-preventable diseases may have a resurgent of some of those infections," Cherven said.
Cherven said diseases like chicken pox and measles wouldn't be as bad as COVID-19. That is because most people are immune to them either through shot or previous infection.
Cherven said residents in Gladwin and Clare County should first check with their provider and if they can't help, they can call the health department to find another way to vaccinate their child.
