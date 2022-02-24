A former Clare hotel manager accused of filing a false tax return and his father, the hotel owner, accused of witness tampering, both pleaded guilty following an investigation by the IRS.
According to court documents, 58-year-old Harold Walls managed the day-to-day operations of a hotel in Clare that his father, 86-year-old Karl Walls, owned. Harold Walls did not report any of the income he received from working at the hotel from 2013 through 2017 to the IRS, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Rather than pay himself wages directly through the hotel’s payroll system, Harold Walls paid himself through other means including writing checks to himself from the hotel operating account and using a hotel bank account to pay for personal expenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Harold Walls also provided false and incomplete information to the hotel’s tax return preparer for 2012 through 2017, leading to the hotel’s business income being understated, the DOJ said. He did not tell the tax return preparer the hotel had 11 “off-book” rooms that were not tracked in the hotel’s reservation system, the DOJ added,
The son also gave the return preparer documents that overstated the amount of property taxes the hotel had paid to the city of Clare, the DOJ said.
After the IRS started its investigation, Harold Walls told a hotel employee to make false statements to the IRS about the nature and extent of his work, the DOJ said. He also denied he was employed at the hotel, the DOJ said.
Karl Walls obstructed the investigation by telling two witnesses to lie to the grand jury, the DOJ said.
In October 2018, two days before a former hotel employee was scheduled to provide grand jury testimony, Karl Walls instructed the employee to testify that Harold Walls did not work at the hotel, the DOJ said.
Karl Walls also tried to convince his tax return preparer to make a similar false statement to the grand jury on his son’s employment status, the DOJ said.
Both men are scheduled to be sentenced at a later date. Harold Walls faces a maximum of three years in prison for filing a false tax return. Karl Walls could spend a maximum of 20 years in prison for witness tampering.
The father and son also face supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.
