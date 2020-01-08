A 21-gun salute and taps for a hometown hero.
Canine Officer Brewster with the Clare Police Department was given a proper farewell from those he served and his fellow men and women in blue.
“He was a family member to all of us, not only that but a member of our department,” said Police Chief Brian Gregory.
Brewster was hit by a car and killed in December.
He began his career as a working dog in April 2014.
Chief Gregory said he quickly established his value as an officer.
“All the people he tracked, not even criminals, but lost people like grandparents that he located. The narcotics he took off the street, there’s so many things he did that we couldn’t have done without him,” Gregory said.
His final resting spot is the same place he once filled the hallways with love and wet kisses. He was laid to rest outside of the police department.
“We miss his bark around the police department. We would hear him run up and down the hallways and its kinda quiet over there now,” Gregory said.
Chief Gregory said Brewster was their only canine. He said they plan to start looking for another when the time is right.
