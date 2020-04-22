A man was arrested, accused of being drunk and firing off a gun inside a home.
The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Hayes Township on April 19 at around 4:50 p.m. after Clare County Central Dispatch got a call about gunshots being fired from inside a house.
The person who called said a man in the home was heavily intoxicated, shooting a weapon, and threatening them.
When deputies arrived, they identified the man as Michael Blake, 56, from Harrison. He was arrested and arraigned on April 21 on the following: weapons-firearms discharge in or at a building, weapons-felony firearm x2 and assault with a dangerous weapon.
