James Martin was arraigned on the following charges: Assault with intent to murder, home invasion 1st degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation, breaking and entering a building, two counts of fleeing police officer 3rd offense, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, carrying a concealed weapon, malicious destruction of police property, assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny in a building, attempted motor vehicle theft, R/O on a police officer 3 counts, felony firearm 3 counts, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated