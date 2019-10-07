Lead in the drinking water is a big problem for another Mid-Michigan community.
Water at businesses in Clare exceeded the maximum allowable limits.
“Certainly we've had some questions and concerns and we've had on the opposite side express their complete comfort that they are fine.” Said City Treasurer Steven Kingsbury.
The city officials in Clare hosted a public meeting Monday to address the discovery of excessive amounts of lead in the drinking water.
Kingsbury said the infrastructure and water owned by the city is safe.
“It’s the service leads, those portions of the pipe that connect residents or businesses to the main, that is the area of investigation,” he said
As soon as the discovery was made, the city officials notified residents.
“We sent out materials through the entire community we notified them through Facebook, the city’s website and tonight we'll hold a meeting,” Kingsbury said.
They're also making sure residents feel safe offering free water filters for those who may be concerned.
Testing revealed two businesses in the downtown area exceeded the maximum allowable limits for lead.
One of those businesses is Hicks Jeweler, the manager said they're not worried.
“No big deal we never really drank the water or anything like that,” said David Hicks.
The other business is Dr. Scott's Optometry.
“We would really like to thank the community for their support during this difficult process to work through,” Kingsbury said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.