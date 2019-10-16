A Flint man is facing charges with assault after a man was punched during a weigh-in event involving Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin.
The assault happened on Friday, Oct. 4 at the Dort Federal Event Center.
Artis Jacquel Mack, 28, is accused of punching Habazin's trainer, James Ali Bashir.
Bashir had to have surgery for the injuries he sustained in the assault.
Mack is being charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
Mack was seen running from the event center building by an on-duty officer who told police he fit the description of the person being described for the attack, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said citing an investigative report from the Flint Police Department.
That officer followed Mack to a nearby neighborhood where he was arrested.
Mack is Shields' brother, and in an August press conference you could hear the joy in Shields' voice when she talked about her brother having a chance to finally see her in the ring.
Shields had titled the Habazin fight as "homecoming." She wanted to give her hometown fans a chance to see her fight in her prime.
Another reason she wanted this fight in Flint was because of her brother. Mack was on parole when the incident occurred. He recently served prison time and has not had a chance to see Shields fight as a pro.
"You will not beat me in front of my mom, in front of my dad, in front of my brother Artis who was in prison for seven years. And now he's out living the dream, my man. My man right there. You know, this will be the first time my brother gets to see me in action in person because he hasn't been able to leave the state. So he has been out for about two years now and this will be his first time actually seeing me fight in person," Shields said in August.
Mack faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.
The scheduled fight between Shields and Habazin was cancelled because of the incident.
Shields put the following statement on social media:
I’m Sorry y’all I just can’t hold it in no more. Since the incident happened at my weigh-in my heart has had a huge empty spot in it. I’m just so heart broken that it happened. And I have my good days but I’ve been crying a lot and just trying to keep myself from sinking. But..... idk I just really wanted to do something great for my city and it was ruined by something out of my control. But I didn’t write this for sympathy. Flint has just had a beautiful mural of me painted, can you guys just go there 1638 Saginaw st. Flint, Mi and take pics in front of the mural and tag me. Me seeing y’all happy and supporting me makes me happy. Love y’all
On Oct. 16, Habazin told TV5 Bashir is doing well but is still being treated for his injuries.
