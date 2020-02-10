The brother of boxer Claressa Shields has taken a plea for a fight that happened before Shields' scheduled fight with Ivana Habazin in October.
Shields was set to take on Habazin in Flint in October, but the fight was called off after investigators say Artis Mack - Shields' brother - punched Habazin's trainer during the weigh-in event.
Habazin's trainer, James Ali Bashir, needed surgery after the incident.
Mack was originally charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
He pleaded down to a misdemeanor on Monday, Feb. 10.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
