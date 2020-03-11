Artis Mack, brother of boxer Claressa Shields, was sentenced to 365 days in jail after a sentencing hearing yesterday.
158 of those days will be served for aggravated assault.
Shields was set to take on Habazin in Flint in October, but the fight was called off after investigators say Artis Mack - Shields' brother - punched Habazin's trainer during the weigh-in event.
James Ali Bashir, the trainer, needed surgery after the incident.
He pleaded down to a misdemeanor of aggravated assault on Feb. 10 after he was originally charged with one felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
