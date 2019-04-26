Claressa Shields will be handing out bottled water to Flint residents with help from Pack Your Back and Black Millennials 4 Flint.
On Saturday, April 27th, they’ll be at the Dort Federal Event Center on Lapeer Road at 11 a.m.
They will be handing out four packs of water per vehicle, until supplies last.
Little Miss Flint, X Factor’s Lyric da Queen, and nail artist Lovely Mimi are expected to be present.
Residents are asked to bring empty plastic bottles, so they can be converted to eyewear thanks to Genusee Eyewear.
