Claressa Shields’ homecoming fight has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
She was slated to face Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Dort Financial Event Center, located at 3501 Lapeer Rd in Flint, on May 9.
Ticket holders for the May 9 event can use their tickets from Ticketmaster or the box office for the rescheduled date or receive a refund.
Salita Promotions said it is working to find a new date for the fight with the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center, SHOWTIME, and state officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.