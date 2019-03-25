A Flint woman’s life will be written by the Oscar-winner who wrote the film “Moonlight."
Barry Jenkins confirmed on his Twitter account that he will write the script for Olympic gold-medal-winning boxer Claressa Shields’ life.
Shields tweeted on Sun. March 24 that Universal Studios was doing a "remake" of her life and that it would be written by Jenkins. Jenkins then confirmed the tweet by retweeting it with the caption that simply read "FACTS."
Shields has won two Olympic gold medals in boxing. She is preparing to fight against Germany’s Christina Hammer in Atlantic City, on April 13.
