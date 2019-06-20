Claressa Shields received a minor injury in training, postponing her bid to become the fastest fighter in boxing history to become a three-division world champion.
The Flint-native - and undisputed middleweight champion - injured her knee earlier this week.
She was preparing to take on Ivana Habazin for the vacant WBO Super Welterweight Championship on Aug. 17 at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint.
Shields said she looks forward to resume training and for the fight this fall.
"There's nothing I love to do more than boxing, and I train hard for all of my fights. It's going to be tough for them to keep me out of the gym for a few weeks," Shields said. "But I will heal quickly and then go to training camp, so I can make history in front of all my fans in the fall. I can promise you this - I'll be training harder than ever soon again, and I will provide a spectacular performance and make history for everyone in attendance and for the viewers on SHOWTIME."
A new date for the fight has yet to be announced, but Shields’ promoter said it is in the works.
"Claressa will bounce back quickly," said Dmitriy Salita, Shields’ promoter. "Unfortunately, training injuries are part of the sport. A great champion like her will take it in stride and move forward to the new fight date we are currently working to finalize. The fight will be rescheduled for the fall and we will announce the new date shortly."
