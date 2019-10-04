Flint-native Claressa Shields is speaking out after her opponent’s trainer was punched during a weigh-in event on Friday.
Shields was at the Dort Federal Event Center on Friday afternoon getting ready for the weigh-in when someone allegedly punched Habazin’s trainer, James Ali Bashir.
At this time, it’s unclear who threw the punch. The trainer’s condition is also unclear, but he is going to Detroit for surgery.
The fight between the two boxers is currently off because of this incident, according to a SHOWTIME official.
On Saturday, Shields took to Facebook to send her condolences to Coach Bashir.
“My heart is with Coach Ali, a coach who has given his heart to this sport and to so many fighters over a long career,” Shields wrote.
She said the altercation was “inexcusable.”
“Despite the videos that are out, the actions that took place against Coach Ali was not right. I do not stand for that and do not in any way justify what happened no matter what he said!” Shields wrote.
There has been some bad blood between the two boxers. Shields said during an August press conference the trainer started trash-talking.
The fight was scheduled for Saturday night in Flint.
The fights scheduled for earlier in the day are still taking place at Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint.
SHOWTIME will televise a two-fight card featuring undefeated welterweight prospect Jaron Ennis, of Philadelphia, taking on Argentina's Demian Daniel Fernandez in a 10-round 147-pound bout. In the telecast opener, unbeaten heavyweight prospect Jermaine Franklin, of Saginaw, will face once-beaten Pavel Sour in a 10-round heavyweight bout, SHOWTIME announced.
The special edition airs live as planned at 9 p.m.
Shields told TV5 she spoke to her team and the fight is not off.
