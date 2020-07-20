Flint’s Claressa Shields wants to pick a fight with you over the 2020 census.
The boxing champion and Flint native is appearing in a new set of public service announcements to encourage residents to be counted.
“The census is only nine questions and takes less than 10 minutes,” Shields says in the PSAs.
Those nine questions add up to money allocated or slipping through the city’s hands at the current lack-of-response rate.
“That’s $1.7 trillion lost to programs that fund resources that are invaluable to the residents of the city of Flint,” said Anthony Turner, coordinator for Flint’s 2020 census.
Shields volunteered her talents as cheerleader to help Flint promote the 2020 census.
The PSAs starring the two-time Olympic gold medalist were filmed at the Berston Field House, which is the site of some of her earliest boxing triumphs.
“The Bertson Field House receives a lot of community development block grant funds, and other funding from the federal government. These are census-formula fundings. So she understands that without the census, the opportunity that she had and many young people will have, would not be there,” Turner said.
Overall, Michigan ranks third in the nation for self-responding. But several communities, including Flint, are 20 percent or more below compared with 2010.
The 2020 census consists of nine questions including name, age, gender, ethnicity, race, number of people in the household, anyone else staying in your house on April 1, 2020, whether you own or rent, and your phone number.
The form can be completed by mail, phone, or online.
All of the information is 100 percent confidential.
Federal funding for healthcare, education, senior programs, and other services residents rely on every day hang in the balance. An accurate census count also determines how many seats Michigan has in Congress.
