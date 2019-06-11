Flint's Claressa Shields will be fighting for another championship.
For the first time, it will be in her hometown.
On Tuesday, Showtime Boxing announced Shields will fight for the Junior Middleweight World Championship.
The fight takes place at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint.
Shields is looking to become the first three-division world champion.
Her last fight came in April, when she became the undisputed middleweight champion with a win over Christina Hammer.
Tickets for the Aug. 17 fight against Ivana Habazin go on sale June 20. The fight will also be broadcast live on Showtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.