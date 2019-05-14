A historic neighborhood in the Vehicle City is celebrating a major milestone.
Flint’s Civic Park is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
The neighborhood was built specifically for industrial workers. It was the first of its kind to be built by General Motors.
“I just want to give back,” said Claressa Shields, Flint native and women’s world boxing champion.
Shields is doing just that through the Claressa Shields Community Project.
“Growing up, the only place I had was Berston to be honest. I didn’t know about the Boys and Girls Club, all that stuff,” Shields said.
Which is why Shields and her best friend Jasmine Burrell plan to work with the youth this summer to teach them coping methods to deal with anger and stress.
They unveiled the project at Civic Park’s centennial celebration on May 14.
“Have a house here for a studio, game room. We’re going to show them writing. I’m going to implement some of my boxing skills,” Shields said.
The project plans to work with more than 100 kids throughout the summer and give them something positive to do in the community.
“We want our kids to be off the streets and in something positive. And this is what this program is for, to get them off the street,” Burrell said.
The summer program will be available to children ages 7 through 16.
A meet and greet will take place later this month for kids interested in signing up.
“We’re going to meet the parents, get some information,” Shields said.
You can learn more about the project here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.