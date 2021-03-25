The Hamilton Community Health Network has clarified who qualifies for Friday's vaccination clinic in Flint.
The healthcare services organization said the free March 26th clinic is intended for the homeless and transient population. There will be 150 doses.
It will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 812 Root Street in Flint. No appointment is necessary. People may walk up or drive through.
Individuals who do not fit this demographic can still register on Hamilton Community Health Network's website and someone will call registrants to set up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. https://www.hamiltonchn.org/
