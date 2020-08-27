The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion on Aug. 27 at 2:13 a.m.
According to police, the invasion was reported on S. Cemetery Rd.
Police say a 95-year-old resident reported to them that an unknown male had broke into her home through a window. She said she did not know the suspect.
The suspect threatened and assaulted her before fleeing the home, according to police.
The suspect was later located in the woods near the home and arrest. He was identified as a 27-year-old male from Clarkston.
The resident did not seek medical treatment as a result of the incident.
Police say these are preliminary facts and more information is yet to be released.
