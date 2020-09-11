Today would have been the big day for a Clash for a Cure.
It’s a tradition in Freeland where players dress in special jerseys and t-shirt sales and donations raise tens of thousands of dollars for local families battling cancer.
Instead of a packed house, tonight, the gates are closed, locked and chained.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Shannon Vlassis from Clash for a Cure. “It is a beautiful day and this is the type of weather we would’ve been so thankful to have. We also know we couldn’t have done it safely with that many people. We had record breaking crowds last year.”
Even though there’s no game or event, they have still been able to raise money throughout the year through t-shirt sales and community engagement.
They have been able to help out 18 families.
“I can’t speak for all, but personally, I know members of my family this disease has affected and just having a little of the burden lifted at the time is so important and just helps being able to focus on getting better.”
Vlassis says because of COVID, they have had to be fluid.
A couple weeks ago, high school football was pushed back to spring.
Now, football returns in a week.
The charity event is still being ironed out, but crowds and COVID-19 don’t mix so it’s going to look different this year.
“We’re hoping we can do some type of ceremony this year with the students,” said Vlassis. “It might just be virtual where they stand with a picture of their loved one they’re playing in honor of.”
If you would like to donate, click here.
