A class action lawsuit aims to hold the state responsible for the catastrophic flooding that resulted from the failure of the Edenville dam.
This is at least the third lawsuit coming out of last week’s flood, which forced about 10,000 people to evacuate.
“Well I do believe it has to be done. Someone has to be held accountable for what happened,” said Jim Sperling, flood victim.
Sperling is part of the class action lawsuit against the state.
“I had, I’m going to estimate 20 some feet of water in my home,” Sperling said.
The lawsuit alleges neglect of the Edenville dam leading to mass flooding and destruction of property.
TJ Bucholz is the spokesperson for the law firm representing Sperling.
“The state of Michigan at the end of the day since 2018 has been the responsible regulator for these dams and needed to act accordingly. They needed to monitor the weather and they didn’t do that here. They could’ve opened these dams and let water out. They didn’t do that,” Bucholz said.
The state has 30 days to file a response from the date of the filing of that lawsuit. TV5 has been told that hasn’t happened yet.
Attorney General Dana Nessel said Michigan is not at fault.
“The state had nothing to do with these operations, had nothing to do with the failure we saw this past week that ultimately caused the dam to breach,” Nessel said.
Bucholz disagrees and is looking forward to the matter being settled in court.
“At the end of the day, we want to make sure that the people here are made as whole as they can be,” Bucholz said.
The lawsuit is seeking monetary damages for people like Sperling, who say right now they need all the help they can get.
“They tell me I don’t have insurance. Nothings covered. I’m totally destroyed, the house, the appliance, every piece of furniture, every piece of clothes that we had is gone,” Sperling said.
