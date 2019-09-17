Classes are once again underway after A Mid-Michigan elementary school was evacuated due to a gas leak.
Swartz Creek Community Schools said that Morrish Elementary students were evacuated Tuesday morning following the gas leak.
Consumers Energy said they were called at 9:45 a.m. and found a slight leak on the regulator in the boiler room. Leaks were also found on fuel lines leading to the boiler.
Consumers said it shut the gas off and is replacing the regulator.
The district said the issue has since been resolved, and classes are resuming as normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.