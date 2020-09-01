Classes are now in session at the University of Michigan for the fall semester and the university said it’s gone to great lengths to protect students and staff.
Seventy-five percent of classes are online, and the other 25 percent are in-person.
Some of the safety measures being taken include limited class sizes with face-to-face instructions carried out only in dining halls and mandatory mask-wearing in public places.
Many students say they prefer in-person instruction but they understand the precautions.
"It is a little depriving obviously,” said Jackson Overpeck, a freshman. “I mean, I'm about to start my freshman class and it's not even live. I'm just going to go up and watch a few of videos. and that's going to be my first class. It's going to be a little weird."
The university said testing, quarantining, and maintaining distance are all part of the new normal for campus life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.