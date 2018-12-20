Mid-Michigan families are devastated as the beloved Stardust Bowling Alley sign on Bay Road will soon come down.
The sign has been there for decades and was built to look like the Stardust Hotel sign in Las Vegas.
“That beautiful sign that is kind of the icon of the Bay Road corridor has to come down,” said Amy Richards from Stardust Lanes
Anyone who has driven on Bay Road in Saginaw Township has seen it.
The Stardust sign at Stardust Entertainment Center has towered over the busy street for years, but now its days are numbered.
The business did a remodel recently. Part of that remodel includes having their signs in compliance with a township ordinance, no signs taller than 12 feet.
Richards said that’s not the only reason the sign has to go.
“It’s not safe to have people up there trying to change it and have the neon be an issue,” Richards said.
Richards said the sign could end up in what’s known as sign park in old town Saginaw, joining other historic Saginaw area symbols.
“If we cannot reuse that, we are more than happy to have them use it,” Richards said. “So you know if that’s where people would like to see it then they need to be hoping that it’s way too heavy for us to put up anywhere inside of the building.”
Richards said she hopes that her customers and members of the community will accept the new sign.
“I hope that they understand that this isn’t us trying to do away with our history of our business in Saginaw,” Richards said. “We have to do this and so in doing that you know you gotta do what enforcement says is needed for the community.”
