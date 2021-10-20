Come Nov. 2, it will be up to the voters to decide if Genesee County's Clayton Township will keep their police department.

On the ballot is a millage to continue funding the department.

It would be up to 2.9 mills of taxable property for five years, starting in December. The tax would provide over $600,000 in police funding.

The Clayton Township Police Department is known in the neighborhood for parking along Elms Road.

The businesses there are grateful they do.

"Anything that supports our police officers we all should be behind. A hundred percent,” said Bethany Jerome, owner of Bethany's Beads Owner.

She supports the millage to keep funding the police.

"Police officer was doing his normal routes and he found my backdoor open at like four in the morning and he came in, tried getting a hold of me, locked the place up and then contacted me the next day,” Jerome said.

Thankfully, nothing was taken, the lock on the door simply wasn't working.

Jerome isn't alone.

Many of the businesses here along Elms Road in the township support the millage. Police have helped with break ins and security issues, like with Short Stop Food and Liquor.

"Recently we got broke into overnight. They solved it pretty quickly. Helped us out, fixed it up for us. They've been a huge help,” said Lisa Anders, the morning manager at Short Stop. "Clayton Township responded very quickly. And then they, they solved it that morning. They [sic] they pretty much took care of it.”

She supports the millage too and keeps up with the day-to-day operations of the police department.

"The apartments over there were also busted into. Had windows breaking, windows that were broken into, cars broken into, and they also responded to that and stopped any further damage from happening,” Anders said.