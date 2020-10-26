After a delay caused by the weather, volunteers were finally able to roll up their sleeves and get to work on Monday cleaning up the debris piled up at the Sanford Dam.
It is an important milestone on the road to recovery after historic flooding in May caused millions of dollars in damage.
Dave Rothman, a board member for the Four Lakes Task Force, has been eagerly waiting on the approval of grants.
“It’s been a long slug. It was July 9 until about three weeks ago before we saw the first grant actually come in and we could start work,” Rothman said.
The grants are from the federal government to fund restoration projects in Sanford.
The first grant to be approved allows debris removal to commence on the Sanford Dam.
“When we got the phone call finally, from Lansing that the paperwork was in for this project on the Sanford Dam, that’s the very first one we got. I think I was dancing a little jig,” Rothman said.
And volunteers got right to work.
“If you were not here early on, you don’t know that the debris was right up to the top. So the amount of work that’s just happened in a day and a half is amazing,” State Rep. Annette Glenn said.
The debris removal process is expected to be done around November. After that is when they will start returning the belongings back to their owners.
“I know there’s one individual who had a kayak in that debris drift, very anxious to get it back. And from what I hear, it may have actually survived this entire experience. So he may be one of the lucky ones,” Rothman said.
This project is just one of 14 that Rothman said is in the works, and it’s just one step towards building hope in Sanford.
“As we recover, clean up, and rebuild, it’s going to be a long process. But the amount of hope and support that we contribute to each other has just been really amazing,” Glenn said.
Village of Sanford President Dolores Porte said she is happy with the speed things are getting done and the support they have received.
"I am relieved and I am happy. Everyone is looking forward to moving on and rebuilding," Porte said. "Without this kind of collaboration across our companies, our government, and Four Lakes Task Force, we never could have got this village moved along this far in five months time. Our road is open. Our dam is being cleaned up."
Not to mention, a significant amount of volunteers.
"Too numerous to count. I don't even know if I could come up with a number. But it's amazing the resilience of the volunteers and the number of people who just keep coming to help us," Porte said.
One thing that can be counted is Dow Chemical's 500 volunteers and one million pound of debris removed.
"As someone who's been down here since pretty much day three I guess, it's amazing to see the amount of debris that's been removed out. Also, people were working in the rain and the sun and the heat," said Megan Clark, improvement manager for Dow Chemical.
As a Sanford resident herself, Clark has seen progress firsthand.
"It just feels like the more progress we make, the closer we are to becoming back to normal. The faster we can do that just really keeps us moving along and brings hope," Clark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.