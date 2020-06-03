Overnight storms leaving thousands of Genesee County residents in the dark.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t hear it when it came in at about two this morning,” said Jack Christensen.
Carmanwood Drive in Flint Township was closed as crews maintained down trees and power lines.
One neighbor said it was the worst thing they’d ever seen.
For most, it was a typical storm. But for others, work needed to be done. Carol and Jack Christensen help take care of their 99-year-old mother who lives alone nearby.
“Come back here and report to me whatever you see, I want to know! So, we’ll take some pictures on our cell phones and show her,” Carol explained.
They take on the heavy-duty work.
“We brought our generator over, we got her sump pump working and the refrigerator, so the important stuff,” Jack commented.
But they said their mother was really only concerned about one thing.
“Her first priority is keeping the TV going,” Jack said. Carol added, “First thing she said to me, I won’t have my TV today?”
While this storm may have been small in scale, it doesn’t compare to how big these neighbors’ hearts are.
“My neighbor helped me load the generator which is way too heavy for the both of us to do. And the neighbor here helped me unload it,” Jack explained.
“This is such a nice neighborhood. I love having her here. She’s always had good neighbors,” Carol told TV5.
