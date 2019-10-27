Employees and volunteers have started cleaning Patty Flemings Irish Pub after a fire caused them to close.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, at about 2:00 a.m. a fire started in the roof of the Saginaw Township bar.
There were no injuries caused by this fire.
Employees have started cleaning up the bar but do not know when they will reopen.
A customer stated a GoFundMe to help employees while the business remains closed. If you would like to donate, click here.
