An oil sheen about four-to-five miles long on the Pine River is in the process of being tested and cleaned up.
Department of Environment, Great lakes and Energy (ELGA) were called and determined the sheen was the result of a motor oil leak from heavy equipment at a home in St. Louis, which is in Gratiot County.
Gratiot County Emergency Management responded to the property and noticed the oil entered a county drain which flows to Bush Creek.
Emergency management, with cooperation from the St. Louis Area Fire Department and the property owner, placed mitigation measures over the drain, taped the outlet of the drain to the ditch, and put four chemical absorbent booms into the waterway.
The property owner then contacted a licensed private environmental clean-up company to respond, emergency management said.
ELGA has also placed an absorbent boom at the Pine River bridge near Badour. About 200-300 gallons of water has also been vaccumed up, and there is no longer a sheen.
Gratiot County Emergency Management said there is no reason to believe there is concern of contamination to municipal or private well drinking water.
There is testing underway on the oil, and next officials will be looking at soil contamination.
Officials are warning people not to make contact with the Pine, Chippewa and Tittabawassee rivers while crews work to clean the river.
Contact the EGLE Pollution Emergency Alerting System (PEAS) hotline at 800-292-4706 with questions or additional information regarding the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.