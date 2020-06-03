Selina Tisdale is the community affairs director for the City of Midland.
Items damaged from the historic flood line the streets in some neighborhoods.
Tisdale provided us an update on the recovery efforts.
"It's heartbreaking," said Tisdale. "You know these people's lives at the curbside. Encouraging folks to get with their insurance providers. Hopefully they have their insurances in place that will get them what they need directly. On the local front, we are working very hard to collect all the damage assessment forms that will need to be turned in by the end of the week to the state government."
Tisdale also said the city is looking for more help from the federal government.
"We're hoping for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration which will initiate FEMA getting involved directly into our local juristictions," said Tisdale.
Meanwhile, Midland homeowner Lawrence Durek said life has been a struggle since the flood.
"I haven't seen any help and I think there's a lot of people that desperately need it," said Durek. "There's a lot of people displaced from their homes."
Durek said it will take $20,000 to fix up his home that had water up to the ceiling.
Right now, he doesn't know where that will come from.
"Flood insurance can't pay because it's a manmade disaster," said Durek. "Homeowner's insurance can't pay because it's a flood. Everybody's got excuses why they can't do anything, and in the mix of all that, there's been no help I've seen for the people that need it most."
For her part, Tisdale feels awful for everyone impacted by the flood and said the city is doing everything it can to assist its residents.
"Hand in there Midland, hang in there Gladwin," said Tisdale. "We are strong and we will get through this."
