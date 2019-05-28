Cleanup has begun on a contaminated property that once held a chemical plant in Gratiot County.
A plant in St. Louis, Michigan once made insecticides and fire retardants, now the Environmental Protection Agency is working to remove those volatile chemicals from the ground and the nearby Pine River.
The 52-acre site was owned by the now bankrupt Veliscol Chemical, according to the U.S. EPA.
The site cleanup is being funded taxpayers and at possibly around $500 million, it’s the most expensive cleanup in this part of the country, the EPS said.
Crews working on the cleanup have to use extra precautions because one of the contaminating chemicals can cause male sterility, according to the EPA.
The site has been closed since 1977 but was a working chemical plant since 1935.
This is the second attempt to fix the site, in the early 1980s a slurry wall was put up to try and cap off the site. That remedy failed.
