Police in Livonia are working to find two people who robbed a 7-Eleven and assaulted the clerk.
The entire ordeal was caught on camera.
The surveillance video shows the two entering the store last Thursday.
One locks the door, while the other armed with a shotgun jumps over the counter and demands the clerk open the register.
He takes the money, but then demands more.
“He’s asking where the safe is at and he’s striking him with the long gun,” said Capt. Ron Taig with the Livonia Police Department.
The robbers were unable to get into the safe, so they fled the scene.
Livonia Police have reached out to the Detroit Police Department for possible connections.
