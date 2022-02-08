The petition to recall Davison School Board member Matthew Smith received more than 4,000 signatures, but the Genesee County Clerk said a tenth of those signatures didn't count.
Six municipalities had signatures to verify in the recall campaign against Smith.
Atlas Township Clerk Katie Vick said clerical errors were probably the reason for more than 400 invalid signatures.
"As long as that signature is matching to what was signed in the qualified voter system, then we've got a match and no reason to question it any further," Vick said. "A lot times it's somebody that had maybe moved and had not updated their voter registration information. Sometimes they, especially when you're dealing with a school district, that's really confusing one. Because in Atlas Township, we only have about 70 voters that are Davison School District voters."
Atlas Township only had about a dozen signatures they needed to verify. Of those dozen, ten were valid. The two that weren't, weren't registered in the township's qualified voter file."
Michigan's qualified voter file has everyone's address, signature, and other information used to confirm you are who you say you are.
"Usually when the name doesn't come up it's because they're outside of my jurisdiction. We can then switch over to a different part of the qualified voter system, which allows you to look throughout the whole state," Vick said.
Vick said that is when she figures out the person is registered somewhere else.
"I know recalls are a lot harder than they used to be. There were a lot of laws changed back when Governor Snyder was in office that definitely made it a lot more difficult to get it through the actual recall process."
Davison Township declined to speak with TV5 on the advice of their attorney. TV5 reached out to the Burton and Davison City Clerks but did not hear back.
Elba Township only had two signatures to verify, and both checked out.
