The May 5 special election is being conducted as a mail-in election in Genesee County.
According to the Genesee County Clerk John Gleason, there will be no polling locations open for in-person voting on election day. He said voters must request an absentee ballot by written application and a ballot will be mailed to them.
Gleason said that due to Election Day being five days away, it is recommended that voted absentee ballots be returned by placing them in the dropbox at your city or township’s clerk’s office rather than placing them in the mail.
Gleason said returning the ballots to the clerk’s office will assure that the voted ballot is received and counted.
Gleason said voters should not wait until Election Day to drop off their ballot.
All ballots received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5 will be processed.
According to Gleason, on Saturday, May 2 clerk offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The offices that will be open are in Atlas Township, Birch Run Township, Clio City, Flushing Township, Genesee Township, Grand Blanc City, Grand Blanc Township, Mt. Morris Township, Mundy Township, Thetford Township, and Vienna Township. Gleason said Holly Township will be open on the same day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Burton City and Mt. Morris City will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Montrose Township will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Gleason said individuals are permitted to register to vote on Election Day due to Michigan Law. He also said any voter who has not requested or received an absent voter ballot in the mail is eligible for an absent voter ballot to be issued in person at the city or township clerk’s office.
Gleason said individuals who are not already registered to vote are encouraged to print off an application form from the internet and place it in the dropbox at their city or township clerk’s office. He said individuals should attach a photocopy of their photo identification along with the registration application.
Gleason said The Bureau of Elections mailed absentee ballot application forms to every registered voter within the school districts of Bentley, Clio, Grand Blanc, and Mt. Morris. If you did not receive one, call your city or township clerk’s office and ask for one.
Gleason said due to slowness with the mail service, some voters are reporting that they have not received ballots that were properly requested. He said voters should have received their ballots within five days of requesting it. If you have not received your ballot, the city or township clerk can request another.
